    Russian MFA: Negotiation process on Karabakh conflict settlement lasts for a long time

    It is important that all the teams played on the overall result, namely the cessation of violence

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Any constructive contribution to the peace process will go to the benefit, it all depends on what the contribution will be."

    Report informs, the spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on Turkey's involvement in the Karabakh conflict settlement and upcoming visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Baku.

    "I wish the dialogue would be constructive and brought a peace to both parties to the conflict. This is very important. The negotiation process lasts for a long time. At certain stages were some expectations, but then new martyrs were given, launched a new round of tension. It is important that all the teams played on the overall result, namely the cessation of violence”, Zakharova stated.

