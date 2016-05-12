 Top
    Russian Foreign Ministry: Military resolution of Karabakh conflict is a road to nowhere

    Zakharova: We see the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by peaceful means

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We see the resolution of the Karabakh conflict by peaceful, political and diplomatic means on the basis of already taken internationally recognized document which was signed by Baku and Yerevan."

    Report informs, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing.

    "Appropriate regulation must be built on this international platform by political and diplomatic means. We hope it will be so", she said, adding that a military solution to the conflict does not exist.

    "It's a road to nowhere", summed up the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

