    Russian Foreign Ministry: Karabakh conflict settlement a priority for us

    Zakharova: Therefore, contacts in various forms will continue

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Nagorno-Karabakh settlement remains a priority for Russia's foreign policy. Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at today’s briefing.

    Commenting on question of journalists, whether Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans a meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in near future, M. Zakharova stated that such a meeting, of course, will be held, but its schedule has not  been announced yet.

    "The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a priority for us. Therefore, contacts in various forms will continue", said M. Zakharova.

