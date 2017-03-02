Russian MFA comments over situation on contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Federation keeps working contacts with the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing commenting on recent clashes on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

"You know the principled position of Russia, which is aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This principled position was fixed also in the documentary. We adhere to it", she added.