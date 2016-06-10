Russian MFA comments on possibility of a trilateral Karabakh summit in St.Petersburg

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on possibility of a trilateral Karabakh summit St. Petersburg. Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said statement of the press service of Russian Foreign Ministry on possibility of holding such a meeting was drawn incorrectly:

"We are talking about the hypothetical possibility of any contacts. All parties have told about the possibility of such contacts. If there are any practical development, they will be announced", said M.Zakharova.

Commenting on Russia's role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the spokesperson stressed that Russia "does not exclude anyone from the process of negotiations."

"We appreciate the role of the OSCE Minsk Group in this issue and actively working in the existing formats", she added.