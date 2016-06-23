 Top
    Russian FM will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Paris

    The visit will take place at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Marc Ayrault on June 29

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed during the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Paris.

    Report informs, special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing.

    According to her, the visit will take place on June 29 at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Marc Ayrault.

    Besides the Karabakh problem, the situation in Ukraine and Syria will also be discussed.

