    Russian FM: We see OSCE desire to help Karabakh conflict settlement

    Lavrov: There are serious obstacles to moving towards settlement

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We see desire of the OSCE to help resolve conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria. We see the positive participation of the OSCE in the Geneva discussions on stability in Transcaucasia."

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference with OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier in Moscow.

    "There are serious obstacles to moving towards settlement, but all the parties intend to create conditions for compromises," Lavrov said.

