Russian FM: We will continue working on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs countries will continue to work on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution. Minister of foreign affairs of Russia Sergei Lavrov said that at a press conference during the 21st session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Basel, Report informs.

"Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - is a complex and long-time process. A lot of approaches were discussed diring the negotiation process, and we are working to bring these approaches to a common denominator "- Lavrov said, noting that the solution must be based on the basic principles of respect for territorial integrity, non-use of force and the right of nations to self-determination.

"I am confident that we will continue to work in this direction," - the minister added.

Commenting on the issue of Azerbaijani hostages held in captivity by Armenian side, Lavrov said that "the problem of the hostages should be taken seriously". "We would like that all the hostages to be released or exchanged ".