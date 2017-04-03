Russian FM: Most difficult issues still remaining in Karabakh settlement

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia is an active participant in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. Tgether with the United States and France - other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - we help the parties reach a sustainable solution to the conflict."

Report informs, an article by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia and published on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russian Foreign Minister reminded that the tripartite summit held in St. Petersburg last summer on initiative of the Russian president was devoted to solving this problem. "The Nagorno-Karabakh settlement issue is also discussed in detail at V. Putin's bilateral meetings with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as during numerous contacts between foreign ministers. The results of the work depend, first of all, on political will of the parties themselves, on their willingness to show flexibility and to make compromises", Lavrov said.

He recalled the importance of preserving peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus.