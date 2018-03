© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ “It’s important to use potential of the OSCE to help resolve the crisis, above all, in Ukraine, Transnistria and in the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

Report informs referring to TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a meeting with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Moscow.

Lavrov said such an approach would release the OSCE’s huge potential in making collective decisions to resolve common problems.