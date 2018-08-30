 Top
    Russian FM comments on issue of activation Germany's role in Karabakh settlement

    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ / The parties of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should decide themselves on Germany's participation as a mediator.

    Report informs, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told at a briefing, commenting on the issue of the activation of Germany's role in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    "I think it should be decided by the countries directly involved in the settlement. All this is done with an understanding of the effectiveness of the existing formats. Taking account all these factors, I think, it is necessary to consider such statements," M. Zakharova said.

    Notably, on 23-25 August, German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a visit to Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. One of the main topics discussed was the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

