 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian MFA comments on consultation over Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Moscow

    Maria Zakharova: I have no information about meeting at the ministerial level in the near future

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ During the meeting, co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) discussed possibility of reaching a settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs, special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

    She recalled that an official information was published on results of the meeting.

    Commenting on the possibility of a meeting at the ministerial level on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the near future, M. Zakharova said she had no information on this.

    Notably, consultations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group was held in Moscow on September 8.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi