Russian FM and OSCE Secretary General will discuss Karabakh settlement

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ On April 5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Tomas Greminger, during which it is planned to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Report informs, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The OSCE Secretary General will be in Moscow to attend the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security, which is organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense," Zakharova said.

According to her, during the talks it is planned to discuss topical issues on the agenda, ways to improve the efficiency of its work.

"It is planned to exchange assessments of the role of the OSCE contribution to the settlement of conflicts in Donbass, Transnistria, Nagorno-Karabakh, and the work of the Geneva discussion on stability in Transcaucasia," Zakharova added.