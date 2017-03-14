Russian expert: OSCE Minsk group a mean to control region through conflict

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk group institution is a mean to control the region through conflict.

Report informs, member of council under the president of Russian Federation for development of civil society and human rights Maxim Shevchenko told at international conference “Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: origins, peacemaking and role of civil society” held in Baku.

“Apparently deep interests of members of OSCE Minsk groups don’t coincide with projects they propose. We cannot consider Karabakh conflict only within limits of the region, we need to take it wider”, - Shevchenko noted.

According to expert, in reality thanks to efforts of OSCE Minsk group co-chairs Karabakh conflict became a controllable conflict in one of key regions of the world, which serves as a crossroad of West and East and crossing point of trading routs.

According to him, Karabakh conflict will imminently involve third parties - Georgia, Iran, Russia, Turkey.

“Today Minsk group is an instrument for preventing catastrophe, not for solving the conflict. And it copes with this task brilliantly”, he noted.

He hinted to necessity of settlement of the conflict with participation of Moscow, Ankara and Tehran. “It is important to determine all interests of players in the region. Trilateral alliance including Turkey, Russia and Iran is the only genuine basis for possibility of resolution of the conflict”, he added.

M.Shevchenko told that it is important to move from confrontation toward rhetoric of peace.

“There is no need to build illusion, the West is not interested in peace in Caucasus”, he added.