Russian Embassy Second Secretary: 'We cannot sell weapons to Karabakh'

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Has Armenia recognized Karabakh? Russia cannot sell weapons to Karabakh until recognition by Armenia'.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Second Secretary of the Russian Embassy to Yerevan said while answering relevant question after asking reporters to switch off cameras.

According to the information, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volinkin visited 'Victory' park in Yerevan. Answering the question 'Why Russia sells weapons to Azerbaijan?', the ambassador said that his country sells arms to Armenia, too.

After asking the media representatives to turn off microphones, the second secretary, who accompanied the ambassador, said: 'Has Armenia recognized Karabakh? Russia cannot sell weapons to Karabakh until recognition by Armenia'.

Notably, Armenian militants, in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, have been using Russian-made weapons.