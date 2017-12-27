Russian Deputy FM: Moscow interested in effectiveness of talks on Karabakh conflict

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow welcomes activation of the negotiation process on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and is interested in its effectiveness.

Report informs, Russian deputy foreign minister Grigory Karasin stated in his interview with Interfax.

"Russia welcomes activation of the negotiation process, including the upcoming ministerial meeting (in the second half of January 2018 - ed.) and is interested in its effectiveness", he said.

According to him, Russia supports attempt of Baku and Yerevan to seek compromise solutions to the conflict on the basis of existing practices.

"On our part, together with co-chairing partners in the Minsk Group, we will continue to provide mediation assistance to the peaceful settlement of the protracted conflict", he stressed.

He noted that on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna early December, Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia discussed key issues of the settlement on which it was not yet possible to reach consensus.

"Possible actions that contributed to the de-escalation of the situation in the conflict zone were considered. Concrete proposals related to the expansion of the OSCE observer mission were submitted to the sides of conflict. The ministers agreed to continue talks on these and other issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in January 2018 with the participation of the three mediators", Karasin added.