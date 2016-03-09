 Top
    ​Russian and Armenian presidents to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

    Vladimir Putin will meet with Serzh Sargsyan in Moscow

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Moscow, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    "Forthcoming talks will discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for development of integration processes in the Eurasian space", said the Kremlin press service.

    In addition, leaders will pay attention to Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

