Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers discuss situation in Karabakh conflict zone in Austria

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Edward Nalbandian have held a meeting in Austria’s Mauerbach.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the meeting was held within the informal OSCE ministerial meeting in Mauerbach.

Presumably, meeting has discussed the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone.

It was reported that the conversation continued behind closed doors.

Notably, Armenian Foreign Minister participates in the informal OSCE ministerial meeting in Mauerbach.

A meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian is also planned in Brussels today at the initiative and in the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.