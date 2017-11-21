Russian and Armenian foreign ministers discuss Karabakh conflict

© Sputnik/ Асатур Есаянц

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks in Yerevan with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian, Report informs citing the TASS.

The meeting was held closed for press.

Agenda of the talks included issues of bilateral cooperation, foreign policy cooperation through the EurAsEC, CSTO and CIS, coordination of stands within the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, and the Organisation of Black Sea Economic Co-operation (BSEC).

The heads of the diplomatic missions also discussed the problems of regional security, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.