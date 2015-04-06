Russian and Armenian FMs to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign ministers of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Armenia Edward Nalbandian will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Armenian Foreign Minister will visit Moscow on April 7-8 at the invitation of Sergey Lavrov.

During the meeting, the ministers will review questions of foreign policy coordination, including the UN, OSCE, BSEC, in other multilateral forums.According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "an exchange of views on the subject of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, in which Russia, together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group plays an active mediating role".

As reported by the Russian Foreign Minister, program of the visit of Edward Nalbandian includes meeting with the Chairman of the State Duma Sergei Naryshkin.