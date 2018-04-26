 Top
    Russian and Armenian FMs discuss Karabakh settlement

    Zakharova: They discussed situation on the contact line© Ria

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with the acting foreign minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian in Moscow discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Maria Zakharova said at the weekly briefing.

    "Today a brief meeting took place between Sergei Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, acting foreign minister Edward Nalbandian. In particular, the situation on the line of contact was discussed," Zakharova said.

