Russian Ambassador: No escalation will be in Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "It is impossible to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by military means.It can only be resolved through negotiations and by peaceful means".

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volinkin said to reporters.

"So I hope that there will not be an escalation", said Ivan Volinkin. According to him, the growth of tension on the contact line and Armenia-Azerbaijan border is deeply regrettable."I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of servicemen", the Russian diplomat added.

In response to the question, about possibility of meeting of Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the end of this year, the Russian ambassador said:"I think that the topic was discussed during the talks between the two ministers in New York. But, unfortunately, I do not know about results."