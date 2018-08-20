Russian Ambassador: Our goal is to support parties to Karabakh conflict in reaching agreement

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Our official position is well known. We are considering the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the prism of the OSCE Minsk Group, where Russia is a co-chairman. Our goal is to support the parties to the conflict in reaching agreement”.
Report informs, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference.
According to the ambassador, at the present time in the negotiation process there is "some movement towards familiarization of the parties with each other".
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook