Russian Ambassador: Heads of CIS countries endeavor to settle Karabakh conflict

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Governance of the CIS countries trying use authority to promote the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Report informs, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin told reporters.

“The OSCE Minsk Group works over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, only one country from the CIS, Russia. That’s why they are international mediators, but the CIS aware of this conflict", the ambassador said.

According to him, position of the leadership of Belarus and Kazakhstan, and other CIS countries is that they try to assist the conflict settlement using their authority.