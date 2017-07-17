Russia tries to organize meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russia tries to organize a meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan until the year end.

Report informs citing the Izvestia, source in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

According to him, only Russia is involved in the process.

"The French have tried to make Yerevan and Baku to sit at the negotiating table, but it did not bring any results. Meanwhile, maintenance of dialogue is of fundamental importance. Due to this, a full-scale war did not break out in the region. However, goals and visions of the parties are still different", the source added.