Ruling party official: Luxembourg will promote truth about Karabakh in Europe

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by functionary of the ruling People's Party of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, former MP Jacques-Yves Henckes and President of the European Azerbaijanis Congress (EAC) Sahil Gasimov have visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA).

Report informs, the guests were received by the Head of the Second European Department of the Azerbaijani MFA, Ambassador Ilgar Mukhtarov. Elmira Akhundova, Head of Azerbaijan-Luxembourg inter-parliamentary ties Working Group, also attended the meeting.

Jacques-Yves Henckes said that Luxembourg is interested in expanding relations with Azerbaijan.

The ruling party official said that he got familiarized with several facts about the occupied lands of Azerbaijan and Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict: "We have obtained relevant written materials and we will use it widely to convey the truth about Azerbaijan in Europe. We will promote the truth of Azerbaijan about Nagorno-Karabakh in Europe".

The EAC President Sahil Gasimov offered to consider establishment of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Luxemburg and selection of Honorary Consul. Ilgar Mukhtarov said that the proposal will be reported to the leadership.