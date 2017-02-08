Ruling party official: Extradition of Alexander Lapshin next serious warning to Armenia

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Extradition of Alexander Lapshin, who illegally visited our territories occupied by Armenia, is a sign of high state reputation of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, Chairman of Political Analysis and Forecasting Department of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Executive Secretariat, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Security and Fight against Corruption, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Aydin Mirzezade said.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee stressed that extradition of Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan is an event to make history as April events in 2016.

According to A.Mirzezade, it is another serious warning to Armenia: "Someday, Armenian offenders that committed war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians, will be brought to our courts".