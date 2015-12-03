​Romanian FM: Unresolved conflicts issues should put higher on OSCE agenda

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ " It is needed to pay more attention to unresolved conflicts and put higher this issue on the agenda of the OSCE."

Report informs, it was stated by Romanian Foreign Minister Lazăr Comănescu, speaking at a meeting of the 22th Ministerial Council of the OSCE in Belgrade.

The Minister noted lack of progress in resolving the Transnistria, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the conflict in Georgia.

Lazăr Comănescu stressed that the lack of progress in resolving these conflicts just proves the need to pay more attention to these regions.