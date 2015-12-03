 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Romanian FM: Unresolved conflicts issues should put higher on OSCE agenda

    Minister noted lack of progress in resolving Transnistria, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the conflict in Georgia

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ " It is needed to pay more attention to unresolved conflicts and put higher this issue on the agenda of the OSCE."

    Report informs, it was stated by Romanian Foreign Minister Lazăr Comănescu, speaking at a meeting of the 22th Ministerial Council of the OSCE in Belgrade.

    The Minister noted lack of progress in resolving the Transnistria, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the conflict in Georgia.

    Lazăr Comănescu stressed that the lack of progress in resolving these conflicts just proves the need to pay more attention to these regions.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi