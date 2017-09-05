ROC: Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian spiritual leaders aimed at soonest establishment of peace in South Caucasus

Moscow. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kiril is initiator and organizer of the meeting of the spiritual leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Spokesperson of the Patriarchal press service Alexander Volkov told the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

"This is the theme of recent years: Armenian Catholicos and the Azerbaijani Sheikh-ul-Islam have held such meetings since the time of Patriarch Alexei II. Patriarch Kirill continued this peacekeeping course. The last meeting in this format was held in 2011. As before, the current meeting will be of a peacekeeping nature and aimed at the early establishment of peace in the South Caucasus”, the ROC official said.

He also noted that the meeting will be held on September 8 at the residence of Patriarch Kirill.