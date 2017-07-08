Robert Sekuta: It is important to promote peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The United States is committed to the process of settling Karabakh conflict both at the bilateral level and within the framework of the co-chairmanship in the OSCE Minsk Group.

Report informs, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told journalists.

Recalling the recent tragic incident in the Fizuli region, the ambassador said that it is important to promote peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"The parties must reach peaceful settlement of the conflict through negotiations.Governments of individual countries and Minsk Group are working to achieve this. But everything depends on the parties to the conflict themselves".