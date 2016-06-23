Robert Cekuta: "The US welcomes positive rates of presidents' meeting in St.Petersburg"

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States welcomes positive rates, incitement of trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents in St.Petersburg."

Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F.Cekuta told reporters.

According to him, this positive progress is a continuation of the meeting in Vienna with mediation of the United States and assistance of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs: "All the co-chairs and co-chair states are trying to bring both sides together. The main goal is to help the achievement of a comprehensive peace agreement."