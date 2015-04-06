Robert Cekuta: I see high potential for deepening economic relations between Azerbaijan and USA

Baku.6 April.REPORT.AZ/ The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) held a monthly luncheon with participation of recently appointed US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, addressing the participants, Ambassador Cekuta noted importance of cooperation between private and public sectors, touched upon the forthcoming prospects of the relations between the two countries. “I see high potential for deepening of economic relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, including between Azerbaijan and other countries of the world", the Ambassador said.

The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan Ilgar Valiyev expressed sincere gratitude to the Ambassador and the management of the U.S. Embassy for cooperation with AmCham, hoped for further joint efforts and projects.

AmCham is the business association supporting and advancing interests of business in Azerbaijan. AmCham gives ample opportunities of business links. Founded in 1996, AmCham consists of 275 members and partners in each sector of the economy of Azerbaijan. It represents 80 percent of all foreign investments, and also considerable part of local investments in Azerbaijan.