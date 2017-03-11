 Top
    Close photo mode

    Richard Hoagland: Process of organizing meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia is held constantly

    'All three co-chairing countries of Minsk Group act as one whole'© Report.az

    Baku. 11 March.REPORT.AZ/ Process of organizing meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia is held constantly. There are periods when they meet often, sometimes, rarely".

    Report informs, US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland told a press conference.

    "I do not want to create the impression that such a meeting will be held soon, but I hope it will take place very soon", the co-chairman added.

    R.Hoagland also added that at present Russia leads the process: "It makes me glad. All three co-chairing countries of the Minsk Group act as one whole. We take part in this process as one whole. There is no distancing among us". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi