Richard Hoagland: Process of organizing meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia is held constantly

Baku. 11 March.REPORT.AZ/ Process of organizing meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia is held constantly. There are periods when they meet often, sometimes, rarely".
Report informs, US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland told a press conference.
"I do not want to create the impression that such a meeting will be held soon, but I hope it will take place very soon", the co-chairman added.
R.Hoagland also added that at present Russia leads the process: "It makes me glad. All three co-chairing countries of the Minsk Group act as one whole. We take part in this process as one whole. There is no distancing among us".
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
Share in Facebook