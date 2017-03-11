Richard Hoagland: Process of organizing meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia is held constantly

© Report.az

Baku. 11 March.REPORT.AZ/ Process of organizing meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia is held constantly. There are periods when they meet often, sometimes, rarely".

Report informs, US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland told a press conference.

"I do not want to create the impression that such a meeting will be held soon, but I hope it will take place very soon", the co-chairman added.

R.Hoagland also added that at present Russia leads the process: "It makes me glad. All three co-chairing countries of the Minsk Group act as one whole. We take part in this process as one whole. There is no distancing among us".