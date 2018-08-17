Regular meeting of the Steering Committee of the “Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform” was held

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ August 16, 2018 the meeting of the Steering Committee of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform was held, Report informs citing the press-service of the Civil Peace Platform.

The agenda of the meeting included the report of the Director of the Platform Dilara Afandiyeva on the work done and registration of the Platform in the National Agency of the State Register of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia as a non-entrepreneurial (non-commercial) legal entity, discussion of organizational and institutional issues, as well as the strategy of the Platform and the long-term plan of action.

During the meeting, the composition of the Steering Committee, the Expert Group and the Central Control-Inspection Commission were approved.

Co-chairman of the Steering Committee of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform from the Azerbaijani side was elected Umud Mirzayev by the majority of votes.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform was established in 2016 on the basis of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform with the aim of organize public support for the peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, to support the actions of the Governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the establishing and maintaining just peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and ensure lasting reconciliation between the two peoples, create the conditions for every person ready to contribute to the ensuring of peace and security in the region.