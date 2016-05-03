Recognition of so-called 'Nagorno Karabakh Republic' entered into Armenian government's agenda

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Draft law 'On military and political principles of ensuring safety of Armenia and NKR', which considers recognition of so-called 'Nagorno Karabakh Republic' has been entered into the agenda Armenian parliament's meeting on May 5.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

The document has been discussed in the Armenian government. In that meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan made a report.

According to the information, the 'draft' has been made by MPs Zaruhi Postanjyan and Hrant Bagratyan.

Notably, the issue has been discussed in October, 2009 and September, 2014. However, the adoption of the document postponed after both discussions.