Ramiz Mehdiyev: International community must take effective measures to put an end to Armenia's occupation policy

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev has made the following statement to AZERTAC regarding a provocation committed by the Armenians on the line of contact on July 4.

Report presents the statement as below:

- On July 4, the Armenian army committed another armed provocation on the line of troops` contact by shelling Alkhanly village in Fuzuli district from large-caliber weapons, which resulted in the killing of two civilians, including a toddler and an old woman, and the wounding of another, and caused a considerable damage to the population`s property.

The Azerbaijani government has stepped up its efforts towards ensuring a peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the norms and principles of international law over the past years. Due to President Ilham Aliyev’s resolute, principled and well thought-out policy our country has gained considerable advantages in diplomatic and military areas. In April 2016, in response to the Armenian military’s continued provocations, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a successful counter-attack to liberate thousands of hectares of land, strategic heights from occupation. The historical April victory was a turning point in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement, and strengthened Azerbaijan’s position in the negotiations.

Now life is back to the territories that were freed from the occupation and where security has been ensured. According to President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, in a short period of time Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil was restored, and the villagers enjoy it now. Jojug Marjanli has become a symbol of return to our ancestral lands for more than one million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs, and for the whole of our society.

Having been isolated from the region`s political and economic life, having lived in economic recession and social tension for many years, Armenia now continuously faces a defeat in political and military areas. The current situation has seriously shaken Sargsyan’s criminal regime inside Armenia and its strongholds outside the country. It seems that by continuously authorizing bloody slaughters of civil Azerbaijani population, Sargsyan is trying to neutralize internal pressure on him and prolong his tenure on the one hand, and to cause anxiety and psychological tension among Azerbaijanis living in the vicinity of the line of troops` contact on the other.

In fact, this is the continuation of the policy of terrorism and genocide that the Armenian criminal regime has been pursuing against peaceful Azerbaijani population for many years. Genocides committed in Malibayli, Yukhari and Ashaghi Gushchular, Garadaghli villages and in Khojaly in 1992, as well as numerous terrorist acts committed in different parts of Azerbaijan are the facts that expose the Armenian state`s policy of genocide and terror and its true fascist essence. This policy continued in the following years too. In April 2016, the Armenian armed forces shelled the residential areas near the front line, killing five civilians and wounding more than 30.

Armenia ignores the demands and calls of the world's influential organizations, including the UN Security Council, violates international law, and continues the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands for 25 years. Unfortunately, neither the international community, nor the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, who are directly mediating the problem, have taken any effective steps to end the occupation and to restore justice so far. However, there are numerous facts of quick settlement of similar conflicts taking place in different parts of the world, facts of punishment of aggressors and imposition of effective sanctions on them.

What is the reason behind such overt double standards against Azerbaijan? Why do the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group turn a blind eye to Armenia's increasingly aggressive policy of terror and genocide, its ruthless behavior against peaceful people, and do not react adequately? What is the reason behind the fact that no sanctions are applied on this country, and no compulsory action is taken against it?

We can say with confidence that the double standard policy on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and impunity are the key reasons encouraging the new crimes of the military-political regime of Armenia. In the conditions of the world community`s indecision, the Armenian government not only refuses to execute the decisions and resolutions of international organizations, but also grossly violates the international humanitarian law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Geneva Conventions, the requirements of the additional protocol No1, and its commitments under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, by taking punitive action against the peaceful Azerbaijani population.

What is reason behind the fact that the circles, which campaign against independent states at every opportunity under the pretext of human rights and freedoms, and the law-enforcement organizations that are under their influence, remain indifferent and silent when it comes to the brutal murder of women and children?

The reality shows that the processes have already reached an unbearable level. The international community must be decisive and take immediate and effective measures in order to put an end to the policy of occupation and terrorism that Armenia pursues at a state level. It's high time to realize that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a frozen conflict and can flare up again at any moment, having serious implications for the entire region.

I can say unequivocally that the Azerbaijani state will never reconcile with the fact of occupation, will not allow the establishment of the second Armenian state on its territory, and will take all necessary measures to ensure the territorial integrity and security of the population. This is not just words, but a principled and immutable position repeatedly voiced by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The international community, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the criminal regime of Armenia should realize this reality.