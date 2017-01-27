Ramiz Mehdiyev approves 'Action plan on 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide'

Azerbaijani national flag will be lowered in all cities, regions, villages and settlements of the republic

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the order of the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev, "Action Plan on 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide" has been approved.

Report informs, the action plan was signed to ensure implementation of the order "On the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide" of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated January 24, 2017.

In accordance with the document, religious denominations and organizations, acting in the country, will organize commemorative ceremonies, dedicated to the victims of Khojaly genocide as well as memorial evenings, photo painting exhibitions will be held in offices and organizations, theater and concert institutions, exhibition halls, higher and secondary schools, meeting will be conducted with the witnesses, documentaries and feature films dedicated to the struggle for national freedom will be demonstrated.

On February 26, first lessons in educational institutions will be devoted to this tragedy, on 17:00 on that day victims of Khojaly genocide will be commemorated with a minute of silence across the country, Azerbaijani state flags will be lowered in all cities, regions, villages and settlements of the republic.