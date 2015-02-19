Issue of Azerbaijani hostages raised during winter session of OSCE PA

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of Azerbaijani hostages taken by Armenians Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev was raised during the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE in Vienna. Report informs, the issue was raised by the head of the Azerbaijani delegation in OSCE PA, Bahar Muradova.

During her speech, B.Muradova noted that Azerbaijanis D.Asgarov and S.Guliyev were taken hostage when they tried to visit the graves of their relatives in Kalbajar. The MP stressed that she applied to the secretariat of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in a written form on this matter.

Unfortunately, today this scenery makes us disappointed, they are still in captivity," B.Muradova said.

"What sanctions can be taken against the separatists who have violated the rights of Azerbaijanis to visit their homes?" she added.

In turn, the OSCE chairman, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that he supports the existing format of the OSCE Minsk Group. He noted that intends to intensify its efforts towards the settlement of the conflict in the framework of the Serbian Chairmanship in the organization.

I.Dacic stressed that he is going to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia in the near future. During the visit, he will have the opportunity to talk with the leaders of the two countries and to raise a number of issues including the issue of the hostages.