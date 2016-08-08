​Putin: Russia seeks ways to ensure that Azerbaijan and Armenia find solution to Karabakh conflict

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will strive to ensure that Azerbaijan and Armenia have found a compromise and mutually acceptable solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"You mentioned about Karabakh. This is really a problem which we inherited from our Soviet past. I know this a very sensitive issue for both Azerbaijan and Armenia. We will strive to one, we will strive to ensure that Armenia and Azerbaijan have found a solution that is a compromise, but acceptable for both sides, "- said Putin.

Putin added: "Here must be no winners, but winners would be peoples of the two countries, and both countries feel that they have solved this challenge for the benefit of today's and future generations."