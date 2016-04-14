Putin: Long-term solutions required for Karabakh conflict

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict requires long-term solutions.

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Direct Line.

He noted that the solutions should be achieved through political means, compromise must be found.

"We are ready to continue.Russia is interested in resolving this issue. We want to work both with Azerbaijan and Armenia", Putin said. According to him, this issue "should be treated with caution, according to the principle 'no harm'."