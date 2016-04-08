Putin discusses Karabakh conflict settlement with the Russian Security Council

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement with the Russian Security Council in the context of efforts made by the Russian side. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, spokesperson for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, the meeting was attended by the Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin, Head of the Kremlin administration Sergei Ivanov, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Mikhail Fradkov.