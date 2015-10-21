​Prosecutor General's Office launches a criminal case against Swiss citizen

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has appealed to the Swiss Prosecutor General's Office to criminally prosecute Swiss citizen Vartan Sirmakes, who is a co-founder and CEO of Franck Muller Group.

Report informs, spokesperson of the Prosecutor General's Office Eldar Sultanov said.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has revealed that Sirmakes with a group of people was engaged in illegal economic activity in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to propagandize the illegal regime in these areas at the international level.

He took part in the opening ceremony of the gold mine in Veyneli village of the occupied Zangilan district without the consent of the relevant state body of Azerbaijan and without permission. He illegally crossed the state border, as well as committed malevolent acts, calling into question the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

A criminal case was filed in the Investigation Department for Grave Crimes of the Prosecutor General's Office under articles 318.2, 281.2 and 192.2.2 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

The operative-investigative actions are being taken.