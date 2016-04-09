Prime Minister: Russia is a state that has partnership with both Armenia and Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Russia is a state that has partnership and alliance relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, as this contributes to maintaining the balance of forces in the region.

Report informs, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in his interview with Russian TVChannel’s 'Vesti v Subbotu' program, commenting on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"So, if we imagine for a moment that Russia has abandoned this role, we understand that nature abhors a vacuum. They will buy weapons in other countries and this will not make these weapons any less lethal. But at the same time, this can to a certain degree disrupt the balance that exists now, as we understand our partners’ needs and everyone understands the lineup of forces in the region", Medvedev said.

"Therefore, I am not sure that the advent of other arms suppliers to this market will help improve the situation. I believe this situation will most likely become even more complicated", said D.Medvedev.

The prime minister expressed confidence that "the weapons can and should be acquired not only to be used but also to be a deterrence factor."

"And this is what all parties to a conflict should think about", he stressed.

Russian prime minister added that Russia is a partner country for Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenia is also a Russian CSTO ally.