Prime minister: I curse perpetrators of genocide in Khojaly

© REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ "I once again curse those who committed genocide in Khojaly".

Report informs, Turkish prime minister Binali Yıldırım said at the expanded meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

He recalled that the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre marked on 26 February: “Hundreds of our Azerbaijani siblings were killed there. Unfortunately, the world, including the West, do not leave the double standard. Decision taken in the Dutch parliament on 1915 events may serve as an example. First let them look at their history. In history, the worst dossier in this issue relates to those who oppose Turkey. We have neither colonialism, nor genocide in our history. Let them not mix Turkey's glorious history with their own dark history. We all remember what happened in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s”.