Prime Minister: Armenia avoids solving problems and international organizations demonstrate unjust position

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ " Construction of the army, as well as strengthening the material-technical base of the Armed Forces and the military-industrial potential, which is under daily control of the Supreme Commander, is constantly given a special attention. The main reason is the unresolved Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Prime Minister said presenting his report to the parliament on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2015.

The Prime Minister said that the opposite side again wasting time and avoids solving the problem, and the corresponding international structures demonstrated unjust and unlawful attitude: "In view of this, are implemented important measures on ways to improve the combat capability and to provide the army with modern weapons. Recently, the country's armed forces provide a fitting rebuff to the military provocation of the occupier. In order to improve the level of supply of troops were put into use the new military units and towns, 1500 officer families were provided with housing. The funds received by the Foundation for the Armed Forces from the representatives of various sectors of society also accounted for more than 70 mln. AZN. In overall, for the financing of all works related with Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been allocated 3.3 bln. AZN."