Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed ways to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 1 President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Report informs, it was stated by the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the heads of states discussed bilateral relations, the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, expressed confidence in friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey to continue flourish in all areas in the future.

Azerbaijani President thanked his Turkish counterpart for the invitation to take part in G20 summit, which will be held in Antalya in 2015 and expressed confidence that the event will be held at the highest level.