​Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev will discuss problem of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Caspian Sea, as well as issues of bilateral cooperation on Saturday, Report informs citing Russian media, this was stated by the Russian Presidential Aide Yuriy Ushakov.

"During the upcoming high-level talks it is expected to touch on key aspects of regional issues, including the problems of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and enforcement of decisions adopted on IV Caspian summit in Astrakhan in September last year", - he said.

According to Ushakov, "heads of states will also discuss topical bilateral and international issues."