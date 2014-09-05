Presidents of Azerbaijan and France exchanged views on the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of France Francois Hollande in the framework of NATO summit in Wales. Report informs, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries.The parties noted that there were good prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and France in various fields.

During the conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.