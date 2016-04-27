Presidential Aide: Some media review the Karabakh conflict in the context of "Christian brotherhood"

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We have to accept the bitter truth that in a region where Azerbaijan is located, there are violence and religious intolerance."

Report informs, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Socio-political Affairs Ali Hasanov said at a panel meeting on the topic "Media professionalism: Media for organizing resistance against the propaganda of violent extremism" within the VII Global Forum of the UN Baku Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

A.Hasanov noted that in the conflicts taking place in the former Soviet republics and the Middle East, were observed an ethnic cleansing, acts of vandalism against the historical and religious monuments: "At today's session, we will discuss the role of media in organizing resistance against the violent extremism. Regretfully, in many affected by conflict countries the media is directed in a false direction. In some cases, this is done by political regimes, and sometimes can be regarded as the result of lack of professionalism. In connection with the conflicts taking place in the last 20 years, we have seen different perspectives in various mass media. Some media review the Karabakh conflict in the context of "Christian brotherhood" and the clash of civilizations. in this case, we see attempts to justify the occupier, the initiator of the conflict is presented as a "victim". Armenian press has launched a turkophobia propaganda."

According to him, the Armenian media carrying out propaganda to tarnish Azerbaijan and legitimize the occupation: "The former and the current leadership of Armenia are expressing absurd statements about the impossibility of coexistence between the two peoples. Official Armenian ahorities are trying to create a media. And in this direction they launch apropaganda."